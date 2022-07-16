William "Billy" D. Fasching, 62, of St Joseph, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at KU Medical Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 18, 1960, in St Joseph, to Arlene (Mears) Fasching and the late William J. Fasching.
Billy graduated from Mid-Buchanan R-V school in 1978. He attend Hillyard Technical Center specializing in auto body repair.
He enjoyed working at Gray Manufacturing in St. Joseph where he was employed for 27 years. In 2019 he received a gold watch for 25 years of service.
Billy loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as his dog, Rudy. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including Fasching Family Reunions, and the occasional bonfire for anyone that wanted to come. Billy liked talking to people and never met a stranger.
BIlly had a life long passion for cars of all kinds. He decided to revive one of his father's antique cars, a 1929 Franklin which previously resided in the Patee House Museum in St. Joseph. In 2018, Billy was able to give his father a ride in the Franklin right before his father's passing.
He was kind-hearted and especially devoted to the women in his life; his partner Debbie and his mother Arlene.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, William J Fasching.
Survivors include fiance, Debbie York, of the home; mother, Arlene Fasching, St. Joseph; sister, Katheryn Vockery, Florida; niece, Kara Behan, Florida; and nephew, Phillip Behan, Minnesota; uncle, Maurice Mears, St. Joseph; Aunt, Connie Fasching, St. Joseph; numerous cousins and friends; and Rudy, his faithful companion who still waits at the window watching for him to come home.
His relationship with Debbie added four children from a previous marriage, their spouses, and he was Papa Bill to nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
There are no scheduled services at this time. A memorial "party" will be scheduled at a later date per Billy's wishes. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
