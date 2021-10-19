Mildred Jean Farthing, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
She was born Feb. 24, 1945, in St. Joseph, to William and Mildred (Shaffer) Nott.
Jean owned and operated Quality Medical Services.
She loved to play with her great-grandson, Lex. Jean cherished each moment raising her grandson, Dylan. She loved the ocean and nature. Jean loved animals and took care of any injured animal she found. She donated to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary each year and loved to do garage sale shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughter, Tarla Leeson; grandson, Dylan R. Leeson; great-grandson, Lex Leeson; sisters, Cindy Nott and Linda Payne.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
