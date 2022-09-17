CORRYTON, Tenn. - Glenn Richard Farrow, 75, Corryton, Tennessee, passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph to Harry "Max" and Dorothy Farrow on April 9, 1947.
Glenn served in the United States Navy for 17 years, including service in the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post 1668.
He married Delores "Dee" Henry on May 10, 1969. She survives of the home.
Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, trips by boat across a lake or sea, and following science fiction favorites Star Trek and Star Wars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul.
He is survived by his wife; children, Don (Sarah), Richard (Mary), and Nancy (Rick); brother David (Nancy); grandchildren, Lacey, Chris, Josephine and Max; step- grandchildren, Andrew, Rachele, Dakota and Eli; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Alexander, Daxtin and DeDe; and step-great- grandchildren, Noah, Levi and Halle; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery, McFall, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Farrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
