Mary Lee Farris was born Feb. 20, 1918, in the midst of the Spanish Influenza epidemic and went to meet her Lord on April 23, 2020, in the middle of Covid19 Pandemic.

Mary Lee was the youngest child of John Martin Eisenbarger and Ada Van Hoozer Eisenbarger, and lived her childhood on a farm near Martinsville, Missouri, within a mile of where her parents were raised.

She started grade school at a one-room school and later rode a horse five miles each way to attend high school. Much to her dismay, when she bragged about riding her horse to school, her family would inquire whether she rode to school with Abe Lincoln.

After graduation from Martinsville High School, she attended Northwest Missouri State University where she majored in business, and English and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma.

She first taught in Laclede, Missouri, then moved to Faucett where she taught at Mid Buchanan High School for most of her teaching career, with a short stint at North Platte High School.

In July of 1942, she married Edwin "Dump" Farris, and two weeks later he was drafted. They lived in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where Dump was stationed for a period of time, before returning to farm at Faucett.

She taught typing, shorthand, bookkeeping and general business classes and was a sponsor for the junior classes. She was instrumental in establishing a FBLA organization at the school. In some cases, she taught three generations of families. She influenced many young people to consider teaching careers. Many young men returned from the service to thank her for teaching them typing, as it kept them out of the trenches. Her business students were often winners of many state and national honors.

In the 1960s, she attended Missouri Western and took classes in computer science, even learning to program in FORTRAN as she felt computers would be an important part of her student's future.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by: her parents; and stepfather, Ira Bird Williams; husband, Edwin F. Farris; grandson, Royce Edwin Goforth; brothers and sisters-in-law: A.J. (Jessie), Vodra (Delyn) and Leland (LaVesta) Eisenbarger; nephew, AJ Jr.; and nieces, Carolyn and Edra; and brothers-in-law, Gennie (Smokey) and Fred Marion (Dorothy) Farris.

She is survived by: her daughter, Laurel Lee (Carroll) Goforth; and son, Lyle Edwin; grandsons, Sean (Melissa) Farris and Zane Goforth; great-grandchildren: Amelia, Jacob and Bennett; and nieces and nephews: LaRue Joy, Dorla, Fred, Michael, Sandy, Nita Lee, Fred William, Edwin Eugene and Ocena.

Mary Lee was baptized a Methodist at the Brooklyn Falls and was active at Faucett Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School and later adopted First Lutheran as her church.

She was active in the Eugene Field Chapter of ABWA, Faucett Lioness, CWF and Democratic politics.

In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling especially flying in her husband's plane to fly-in-breakfasts, and other vacation spots, trips to Branson, babysitting her grandchildren, church activities, puzzles and chasing the cattle around the farm. Dump claimed she ran the fat off the livestock.

Mrs. Farris' room will be open 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A private grave service will be held at a later date, with interment at Faucett Cemetery.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Square and Crossroads Hospice for their love, care and help.

The family suggests contributions to: First Lutheran Church of St. Joseph, Faucett Christian Church or Crossroads Hospice.

www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.