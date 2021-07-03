HALLS, Mo. - Marsha Lynn Farrell, 73, of Halls, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by family and Three Rivers Hospice. She was born Jan., 31, 1948, daughter of Francis Galloway Hatfield.
Marsha worked at Galloway's Symposium, the post office in Rushville along with being a cook at the elementary school in Rushville. She grew up in the south side of St Joseph. She never ventured too far, with the exception of a two year stint in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Marsha was married to Ed Christgen for four years. This union brought forth two sons. In 1976, she married her husband of 40 years, John Farrell, having two more children.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 2017; and her son, Lee Farrell.
She is survived by her six children, Brian and Chris (Tammy) Christgen, Jesse (Crystal) Farrell, Amanda Farrell (Cody Sawyer), Teresa Farrell and Stephanie Farrell; sister and life long friend, Susie Brown; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Ms. Farrell has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Missouri Valley Baptist Church. Pastor Andy Campbell officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to Missouri Valley Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
