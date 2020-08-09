Farr, Keith A. 1963-2020

Keith Alan Farr, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away August 2, 2020, while vacationing in Montana "Living his best life".

He was born on October 23, 1963, to Donald Ray and Beverly Ann (Wise) Farr in St. Joseph. Keith grew up in Gower and in 1982 he graduated from East Buchanan High School. He attended Missouri Western State College where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.

Keith worked for Missouri Gas Energy/Spire. He was a member of the St. Joe Chapter of HOG. Keith didn't know a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He loved riding his ATV, his Harley, fishing, hunting, and Gas Rodeo. Most of all being a dad and papa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Beverly Farr, and brother, David Ray Farr.

Keith is survived by: his children, Lindsey Farr and Lucas Farr and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Maverick, Addisyn, Braelen, Ryker, and Brantlie; partner Patti James; twin brother, Kent Farr; sisters, Ruth Ann Farr and Janice Sifers; numerous other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, August 10 at the funeral home.

Burial: Frazier Cemetery.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.