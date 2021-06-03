VALLEY, Neb. - Sharon Kay Stuart Farnan, 78, formerly of Barnard, Missouri, passed away May 29, 2021, at Valley Lakes Assisted Living Center in Valley, Nebraska.

Sharon was born Jan. 9, 1943, to Lester and Louise Owens Stuart. She spent most of her life in and around the Barnard area. She married Jim Farnan in 1963, and they divorced in 1979.

Sharon always worked hard to provide for her family, even adding a second job when trying to ease the transition to empty nesting. She enjoyed caring for her lawn and flowers. But her biggest passion was attending as many of her children's and grandchildren's activities as possible.

In addition to her parents, Sharon's older brother preceded her in death when he was a toddler.

She is survived by three children: Cynthia Lemar (Scott), Graham, Missouri, Kelly Flanagan (Jim), Omaha, Nebraska, and James Farnan (Debbie), Columbia, Missouri. Sharon's nine grandchildren are: Lauren (Michael) Shoener, Kansas City, Missouri, Zach (Aleesha) Lemar, Graham, Frankie Lemar (fiance Cole Nelson), Maryville, Missouri, Sean Flanagan, Omaha, and Grace, Emilee, Brady, Maddie, and Kate Farnan, Columbia. Sharon's two great-grandchildren are Marie and Matthew Shoener, Kansas City, Missouri. Finally, she is survived by her brother, Rick Stuart (Holly), Topeka, Kansas, and his children and grandchildren.

Sharon chose cremation, which is being coordinated by her local hospice provider. She also requested a private graveside service for the immediate family, which will be coordinated at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, your local hospice provider, or to any other cause you prefer.