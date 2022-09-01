Farmer, Ralph A. 1936-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Ralph Allen Farmer, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Savannah, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 5, 1936, to Robert and Martha (Smith) Farmer. He married Mary Rose Warner, in Savannah, on Aug. 16, 1958, and she preceded him in death in 2011.
Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. A member of Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287, Savannah Masonic Lodge #71, Scottish Rite, York Rite, High-12, and Savannah Order of Eastern Star #223. He was a former mayor of Savannah 1977-1979.
Ralph retired from GTE after 25 years of service and later worked at Sam's club.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, bird hunting, gardening, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and a cold Pepsi. Ralph enjoyed being outside sitting on his porch and waving to the passersby.
Ralph is survived by three daughters, Brenda Kerns, of Savannah, Linda (Olen) Reed, of Gower, Missouri, and Laura Farmer, of Savannah; three grandchildren, Allen (Shannon) Kerns, Logan (Sierra) Reed, and Lauren (James) Bylewski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Robert Kerns; siblings, Ruth (Vernon) Swan, Richard, Roy (Donna), Rex; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Charlotte Warner.
Memorial Visitation and family receiving hours will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah. Memorial Services will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah. Private family inurnment will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
