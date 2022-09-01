Farmer, Ralph A. 1936-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Ralph Allen Farmer, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Savannah, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 5, 1936, to Robert and Martha (Smith) Farmer. He married Mary Rose Warner, in Savannah, on Aug. 16, 1958, and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. A member of Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287, Savannah Masonic Lodge #71, Scottish Rite, York Rite, High-12, and Savannah Order of Eastern Star #223. He was a former mayor of Savannah 1977-1979.

