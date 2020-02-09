Farmer, Currie E. 1934-2020

Currie Eugene Farmer, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born to Oscar John Currie Farmer and Mabel Davis Farmer, on June 25, 1934. He is the sixth child of this union. The oldest being Neva S. Sager, Clara Francis Huff (deceased) and Eldon Farmer, of Gilmore, Texas, Mary Alice Long and Doyle Dean Farmer, of Savannah, Missouri.

Gene was married to Helen E Farmer, on April 13, 1958.

He is survived by: two girls, Cherielea Smith (Albert) and Chelle Adkins.

He had 10 nephews; three nieces; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gene was married on Aug. 19, 1997, to Mona Sisk Withrow Farmer.

He is survived by: Gerald Sisk (Carol), Kenny Sisk (Debi), Danny Sisk (Chris), Jackie Sisk (Hope), Randy Sisk, Cathy Wyble (Rusty) and Ely Withrow (Tammy).

He worked at Noma Lights, Armour company, Seitz, Gerber and Tiffany/Saxton/Diversicare facility.

Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at McCarthy Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.