SAVANNAH, Mo. - Dean Reid Fansher was born Sept. 23, 1941, to Herman and Fay (Noble) Fansher of Holt County, Missouri.
Dean was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He would argue sports and politics with anyone who would listen. His fishing stories were all true. He loved gardening and his tomatoes were shared with many.
Survivors are a son, Scott (Brenda) Howell, Savannah; and a daughter, Dayna Fansher, Hollister, Missouri; sister-in-law, Carolyn Fansher; brother, Lewis Fansher; and many nieces and nephews.
Dean's chocolate chip cookies were enjoyed by his grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Gervais, Leah Beard, Blake Beard, Lauren (Jedidiah) Smith, Jake Howell, and Chase Howell; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Williard Fansher; and sisters, Madeline Schottel, Verna Jo Fansher, and Deanna Howell; and nephew, Terry Fansher.
He had a career of employment with Amour & Company and Laborers Union Local 579. He was a member of the Flathead Club. He was of the Christian faith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A Family & Friends visitation will be held one hour prior at 3 p.m.
The family requests memorial contributions to ANew Healthcare (Shady Lawn) or Freudenthal Home-Based Health. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.