Fanning, Deborah A. 1964-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Deborah "Debbie Doo" Ann Fanning, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her home after a long battle with MS.
She attended Lafayette High School.
She married Winfred "Googer" L. Fanning, Jr. on Jan. 5, 1979. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2004.
Debbie loved music, playing guitar and dancing before her illness took control. She loved her family dearly, as she would say "with all my heart" along with her dog, Sissy and cat, Spotty.
Survivors include: her son and caregiver, Fred (Sarah) Fanning; daughter, Amy (Ross) Ellis; three grandsons: Damien, Malcolm and Hunter Ellis; sister, Lisa (Rudy) Pashik and brother, Roger "Little Rog" Scott; mother, Cherlyn Smith; father, Roger Scott; aunt Vickie, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shine on sweet Debbie, until we see you again.
The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by the service at 3 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
