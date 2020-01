ATCHISON, Kan. - Patricia Marie Fangman, 50, of Atchison, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Benedict Church, Atchison.

Visitation: from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at St. Benedict Church, with Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

Care entrusted to: Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.