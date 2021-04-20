Faires, Kay 1943-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Kay Faires, 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah. She was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Andrew County, Missouri, to Harry and Estella (Holt) Nold. She married James Faires on Aug. 4, 1963, and he survives of the home.

Kay cherished her family and the moments they shared. She enjoyed making greeting cards, painting, and loved her dog BJ, and all the grandchildren's events. She worked as a special education para for the Savannah School District and was in charge of the after school childcare program.

Kay is survived by her husband; daughters, Kara Peek and Kandice (Rodney) Ray, both of Savannah; sister, Nancy Diane (Jay) Newton of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Peek, Connor Peek, Daniel Ray, and Garrett Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents Estella and Harry Nold.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.