SAVANNAH, Mo. -Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Born Sept. 30, 1922, at home near Barnard, Missouri, to Loren and Opal Turner.
Beth, as she was known, was the first born and three sisters followed. Beth was raised in that area and graduated from College High School in Maryville.
That same year, she met and married her husband, Donald Eugene Faires. They were married June 22, 1940.
They were parents of Jean, Jim and Jerry. They bought a farm in Rosendale, where they lived their life until Donald passed away, in 1992.
Beth then moved to Savannah, where she lived the next 29 years. Beth became very active in the community. Volunteering at the museum, member of the Rosendale Garden Club and loved her time with other ladies in the community quilting.
Beth was a wonderful and talented seamstress, making clothes for all of her granddaughters, from infants to young ladies. Beth was also a fabulous cook and baker. Her family loved everything she made with her loving hands.
As a lover of flowers, there was not a variety that she could not put her magic hands on and make them thrive.
Beth was able to celebrate all three of her children's 50th wedding anniversaries, which was such a blessing to all of them.
Beth's life will be forever cherished by: her children: Jean (Faires) Allen, Jim Faires, Jerry (Sonnie) Faires; granddaughters: Shelley (Faires) Wilcox, Cindi (Faires) Misak, Pamela (Allen) Emmerich, Kara (Faires) Peek and Kandice (Faires) Ray, their spouses; her eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Fern Tibbles; and nieces.
Beth was preceded in death by: her sisters, Beatrice Goff and Avis McClurg; son-in-law, Charles Allen; daughter-in-law, Kay Faires; grandson-in-law, Lee Emmerich.
Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment: Savannah Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
