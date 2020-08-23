Pamela Ann Fairchild, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

She was born Dec. 29, 1959, to David and Sharon (Mattucks) Pritchett.

Pamela enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, quilting outings and spending time with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Maxine Penrod, Robert Mattucks, Howard and Evelyn Pritchett.

Survivors include: her parents; brother, David Pritchett, Jr. (Alan); stepchildren; and grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.