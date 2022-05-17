Fair, Henrietta Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - On the morning of May, 14, 2022, Henrie, as she was known by all who knew and loved her, was welcomed into Heaven. Independent as always she still lived in her own apartment at age 100. That Saturday morning she was surrounded by her family holding the hands of her loved ones.
Henrietta was born on the Black Oak Farm to James Oscar and Margaret C. (Selecman) Swink. She was "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII building B-25 bombers and engines for Pratt Whitney. Following the war she married William W. Fair on Dec. 24, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. The family moved to Savannah, Missouri, in 1966.
Henrie had a 20 year career as a postal clerk/carrier; walking five miles a day, her secret to longevity. She never loved anything more, except the grandkids. She continued walking two miles a day until her mid-nineties when she broke a hip. In her life she had hand quilted 300 quilts, volunteered at the Food Pantry and everyone's child on her block on Davis Street was like one of her own. She poured her life's passions into theirs and became a surrogate grandma to quite a few.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Swink. Her husband, William W. Fair passed away in 1975. Also preceding her in death were Aunt Hadie Selecman; her sisters, Annetta Huffman, Verna Wilkerson, Margarite Humphrey, Ruth Hinze, Darline Briggs; brothers, George Swink, J.O. Swink and Cecil Swink. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah.
Survivors include son, Luther R Briggs (Donna) Savannah; grandchildren, Amanda (Nick Barnard) Briggs, of Greeley, Colorado, and Roger (Melissa) Briggs of Falcon, Colorado and great-grandson, Samuel Lucas Briggs.
In honor of her wishes, she has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Savannah on May 26, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Andrew County Senior Center, or Andrew County Food Pantry, in care of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home 1010 Hwy 71 South Savannah, Mo. 64485 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
