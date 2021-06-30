Fader, Jolene Gower, Mo.

Jolene Fader
GOWER, Mo. - Jolene Fader, 52, of Gower, passed away June 26, 2021.
Survivors: daughter, Ernestina (Brent Stanley) Adkins; grandchildren: Anthony, Olivia, Meredith, Casen, Broc and Bryce; her parents, Jerry and Brenda Snyder and Debbie Snyder; brothers, Jason Snyder and Hank (Angie) Snyder; sister, Corina Snyder; several close "family" friends at the Gower Convalescent Center; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
