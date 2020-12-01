Ezell, Evelyn 1924-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Evelyn Evermont Ezell, 96, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at a Bethany, Missouri, nursing home.

She was born on April 9, 1924, in Stanberry, the daughter of Sherman E. and Hazel (Corley) Saar.

On June 11, 1952, she married Richard Ezell. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1985.

Evelyn was a graduate of King City High School in 1942. She attended Missouri Western College, in St. Joseph, and had various jobs in both King City and Kansas City. She later went to Approved Pastor's School and Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, Texas, majoring in the subjects of Religion and Administration, completing the course in 1962. She worked as an Associate Pastor with her husband, Richard, from 1954 to 1960 in Northwest Missouri. From 1960 to 1965, she was the minister at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church near Chillicothe, Missouri, then from 1965 to 1967, she was the Associate Pastor at the Stanberry United Methodist Church along with doing the bookkeeping and secretarial duties for their family owned business, R & L Truck Lines which they sold sometime in 1970. From 1972 to 1980, she had a 5 minute broadcast, three times a week over the KNIM radio station in Maryville regarding the happenings in the Stanberry community. She also worked as a bookkeeper for J.M. Bakyr Merc. Company in Stanberry until 1987 along with her and Richard's business of R. and E. Enterprises. After Richard's passing, Evelyn went back to active ministry serving the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Church of Pattonsburg, and the United Methodist Church of Skidmore. She retired after 25 years of service in June of 1996.

Volunteering and participating in many activities and organizations consumed many hours and years of Evelyn's life. She served as an active member, board member or volunteer for clubs and organizations such as, Stanberry Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, 4-H, GFWC Fund Drive, Pine View Manor and Nursing Home, Missouri Community Betterment Organization, Gentry County Federation of Republican Women, United Methodist Church, General Federation of Women's Club Inc. of Mo, and the American Legion Auxiliary as a 73 year member. She truly had a servant's heart.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Joyce Stephens, Albany, Missouri; grandchildren, Sherman (Jodi) Stephens and Kandi Newby; great-grandchildren, Megan, Kelsey Jo, and Coy, and two great-great grandchildren, Tori and Kennedy.

Evelyn has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Missouri Girls Town of Kingdom City, MO and/or the American Legion Auxiliary in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.