Roberta M. Ewing, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by her family who loved her so dearly.
She was born Aug. 24, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Leona (Enyard) Mays. She grew up in St. Joseph and attended Bartlett School and Lafayette High School.
Roberta married Vernon Larry Ewing in 1969. He survives of the home.
She was a chef's helper at the Benton Club for more than 20 years.
Roberta loved to cook and loved holiday gatherings. Everyone loved her strawberry short cake. People would make a point of coming to her house each Halloween for her popcorn balls.
She loved Christmas and decorating her house. Every room had Christmas ornaments; she loved a big tree. The outside of her house was lit up with all these lights on the fence and the reindeer in the yard.
Roberta was well-liked and touched many lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda; her parents; and siblings, Francis Williams, Mary Hill and Lawrence Mays.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon; children, Frances K. Hill, James O. Hill, Paula A. Ewing, and Vernon Larry Ewing Jr. (Tanya); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister; one brother; and special friend, Nancy Rucker.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Holsey Chapel. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
