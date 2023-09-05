Roberta M. Ewing, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by her family who loved her so dearly.

She was born Aug. 24, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Leona (Enyard) Mays. She grew up in St. Joseph and attended Bartlett School and Lafayette High School.

