Ewing, Patricia R. St. Joseph, Mo.

Patricia R. Ewing

Patricia R. Washington Ewing, 74, St. Joseph, passed Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Patricia (Pat) graduated from Benton High School. She was very loving and outgoing. Patricia loved smiling, grilling and talking to everyone she met.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Anna L. Washington; brother, Gregory L. Washington, Sr.; nephew, Arnell Rucker, Jr.

Survived by sons, Steven Washington (Cheryl) and Darryl Ewing (Velvet); sister, Connie Jones (Eddie); nephew, Gregory Washington Jr.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In remembrance of Patricia there will be a Memorial Service, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, 1903 Jules., St. Joseph, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.