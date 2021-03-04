Patricia Rochelle (Washington) Ewing, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

She was born May 17, 1946, to Anna Washington.

Patricia was a very giving person and enjoyed cooking on the grill, smiling and talking to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Washington; nephew, Arnell Rucker, Jr.

Survivors include sons, Darryl Ewing (Velvet) and Steven Washington (Cheryl); sister, Connie Jones (Eddie); nephew, Greg Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The room will be open to the public noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.