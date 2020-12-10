Ewing, Guyetta 1949-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Guyetta Ewing 71, Bethany, Missouri, formally of St. Joseph, passed on Dec. 05, 2020, at a Bethany residential care facility.

Born Aug. 4, 1949, in St. Joseph, to the late Guy and Vivian Ewing, she worked at the Shelter Workshop of St. Joseph, and also the Bethany Shelter Workshop, in Bethany.

She is survived by her sister, Janice Tinker (Hilton) St. Joseph, and a brother, Howard Hill, Fayetteville, North Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be no services, private inurnment at Ashland Cemetery.

Arrangements Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.