Ewart, Bradley A. St. Joseph, Mo.

Bradley Allen Ewart, 71, of St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

He graduated from East High School in Independence, Missouri, class of 1967, and later the University of Texas, with a Bachelor of Business.

He married Suzanne Fieth on Oct. 3, 1984.

Bradley was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps.

Bradley worked several jobs and retired as a Hospital Chaplain in the Kansas City area.

He loved animals, feeding birds, and collecting antiques and was a member of the VFW.

Bradley was preceded in death by: his adoptive parents, Troy and Janet Ewart; uncle, Alvin Earl Ewart; his bulldog, Clyde and several other four-legged kids.

Survivors include: wife, Suzanne Ewart of the home; aunt, Dora Ewart of St. Joseph and her children; his cats: Callie, Harry, Gracie and Sassy; and several cousins.

Mr. Ewart has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter- St. Joseph.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.