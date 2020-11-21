Everett, Robert B. 1936-2020

HEMPLE, Mo. - Robert (Bob) Berry Everett, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 84.

Bob was born June 9, 1936, to R.D. and Iris (Vaughn) Everett. He grew up in rural Starfield, Missouri, and graduated from Gower High School in 1954.

Bob married the love of his life, Alecia Jane McLarney on Sept. 28, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Easton, Missouri. Shortly after, they made their home in Starfield before moving to Jane's family farm in rural Hemple, Missouri, in 1965.

Bob and Jane were blessed with 60 plus years of marriage. Time together was best spent with family and friends, camping, playing cards and board games, and taking vacations. Many evenings were enjoyed attending sporting events for their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was part of the East Buchanan Football "Chain Gang" from 1973 until 2011. Bob was an extraordinary caregiver to his loving wife Jane for many years during her battle with Parkinson's Disease.

An ardent worker, Bob enjoyed working on the family farm. Bob and Jane operated a grade C dairy at the farm from 1965 until 1973. He was a mechanic at Ross-Frazer Supply Company for 32 years, worked as an operator at MODOT retiring after 10 years. After retirement, Bob was a seasonal operator at Sur-Gro for over 10 years. Bob thoroughly enjoyed his time working at Sur-Gro.

A devout Catholic, Bob was recognized by his church for numerous achievements. In 2002, Jane and he were honored by Bishop Raymond Boland at the Bishop's Recognition Mass for volunteer work performed for their church community. Eight years later they accepted the Community Spirit Award from Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Bob was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Easton, and previously served on the Parish Council. Additionally, Bob was a board member for the Mt. Zion Cemetery for many years.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane; his parents; infant twin sister; brothers-in-law, John McLarney and Bernard Mead; nephew, Steven McLarney; and niece, Susan Merrigan.

Bob is survived by his children, Gary Everett (Susan Tolle) and Nancy Roth (Mike) of Gower, Missouri; six grandchildren, Ryan Everett (Mandy), Emily Brown (Kevin), Jordan Roth (Amanda), Kilah Eiberger (Andrew), Garrett Everett (Kelsey) and Jared Roth; nine great-grandchildren, Riley Everett, Ella Brown, Kohen Brown, Ali Everett, Kruze Brown, Easton Roth, Leyton Eiberger, Callen Everett and Xavier Roth; sisters, Charlotte Mead and Sharon Elifrits (Laverne); sister-in-law, Floella McLarney; several nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Bob was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will gather for a Rosary service on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. with visitation following until 9 p.m. at Hixon-Klein Funeral Home in Gower.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Easton.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.