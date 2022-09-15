Jean Everett, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
She was born March 26, 1948, to Frank and Violet (Wilfong) Howard, in St. Joseph.
Jean was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and College Hill Park Association for many years.
She was great at caring for others. She was recognized by local leaders as a volunteer and influential person. She was a friend to everyone.
Jean enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was also a published poet and was a very passionate writer. She was a bargain hunter, and a regular at local garage sales and thrift stores.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Johnnie White, and Corky Howard; two sisters, Betty Lewis, and Joyce Worley.
Jean is survived by her children, Julie Williams, and Jeff Everett (Jenny); grandchildren, Nick and Lucas Sutton, Orian, Olsen, and Piper Everett; siblings, Melvin Howard, Joey Howard, Frank "Butch" Howard, and Vickie Church; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside Services 3 p.m. Saturday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
