Donnie R. Everett was born on March 25, 1953, to Euell Leonard Everett and Elizabeth L. Dudley. They preceded him in death, as well as three brothers, Johnie L. Everett, William "Buddy" Everett, and Euell R. Everett; and one sister, Mary Jo Jenkins.
He is survived by wife, Melinda K. Everett, of the home. They were married March 20, 1982, and shared 40 years together.
Donnie is also survived by two daughters and six grandchildren: Donniell Klein, husband, Tyson, and their children, Hayley, Cobie; Whitney Puckett and husband, Austin, and their children, Kenly R. Puckett, Abel, Lawless and Alleena. He is also survived by sister, Beverly Kline of Oregon state; brother, Robert "Bob" Everett of St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews.
Donnie had been employed by Fender Construction for three years and two years at Doyle & Reds. He worked at the Buchanan County Highway Department, Eastern District Warehouse #1 on 169 Highway, until March 31, 2013, when he retired after 37 1/2 years. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator and ran the oiler operator. The last few years he had been the mechanic for Sheriff's Department until retirement.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, with Private Farewell Services & Inurnment at a later date.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
