Donnie R. Everett was born on March 25, 1953, to Euell Leonard Everett and Elizabeth L. Dudley. They preceded him in death, as well as three brothers, Johnie L. Everett, William "Buddy" Everett, and Euell R. Everett; and one sister, Mary Jo Jenkins.

He is survived by wife, Melinda K. Everett, of the home. They were married March 20, 1982, and shared 40 years together.

To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Everett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.