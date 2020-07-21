TROY, Ks. - Carole Mae Everett, 78, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born April 14, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri, daughter of Velva and Kenneth Colburn.

She graduated from King City High School class of 1960. Carole worked a dedicated career as a Nurse, retiring from Heartland Hospital. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, especially western's and spending time with her family. She was a member of the VFW post 6760.

Carole was preceded in death by: her former husband, William Edward Everett; father, Kenneth Colburn; mother, Velva Colburn; brother, Wayne S. Colburn.

Survivors include: children, Kenneth Crail of Elwood, Kansas, Renita (Herb) Wilson of Elwood, and David Crail of Troy; sister, Elaine (Jerry) Ingles of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ms. Everett will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Star Chapel Cemetery, Empire Prairie. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.