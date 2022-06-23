Kismet Lee June (Clayman) Eveloff, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.
She was born June 16, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Benjamin and Fannye (Yanovsky) Clayman. Both of her parents emigrated from Europe at a time when Jews were being persecuted. Kismet and her siblings were the first born in the U.S.A. in her family.
Kismet graduated from UMKC in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. She had plans to become a doctor, but opted to marry one week after graduation instead. On June 11, 1950, she married Philip Eveloff. Together they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
She taught Hebrew School at B'nai Sholem Temple for many years, then became a Sunday School Teacher, then later rose to the position of Principal at Temple Adath Joseph in St. Joseph. She also served the community as a Girl Scout Leader, Day Camp Counselor, Eugene Field PTA officer and library volunteer, St. Joseph Swim Team Board member, and t-ball team manager where many parents requested their daughter to be on her team.
Kismet was employed by the St. Joseph Tennis Club for 32 years. The Tennis Pro at the Tennis Club stated Kismet was one of the top three women tennis players in the St. Joseph Community in her 50s and 60s. At 17 years of age, Kismet was the top female tennis player in Kansas City after she won their city tournament.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, athletics, reciting poetry, history and flying. In fact, Kismet became a pilot in her 40's. She loved travelling the world, cruising the Caribbean, cliff jumping at the Lake of the Ozarks, water skiing, golf, tennis, dining at the Frederick Inn on Friday nights, working out at the MWSC Fitness Center with her husband, and anything that involved her children.
Kismet was known for telling jokes, saying exactly what was on her mind, loving and caring for her children, riding a motorcycle, being a dare devil, but mostly known for being called Bubbie by anyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; and brother.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer T. Welsh (Steve), Susan G. Long (John), Valerie L. Rowlett (Mike), Leslie A. Tuttle (Gregg); brother, Eugene Clayman (Erika); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Fruedenthal and Mosaic Hospice care teams, and her private caregivers, Lisa, Kim, Billie and Brycen Haggard.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream noon Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
