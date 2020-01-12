William L. Evans Sr., 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.

Born Sept. 15, 1939, in Leon, Iowa, to the late Andrew Evans and Kathlyn Sandy Funk; he attended school in Des Moines, Iowa.

William joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. After serving, he moved to Missouri, where he was in sales until he retired.

William was a member of the NRA, the American Legion Post #359, and a former member of the Northwest Missouri Street Rod Association.

William is survived by: his wife, Loretta; daughter, Linda McCoy; sons: Timothy Evans, Jeffrey Moutray, Eric Moutray; cousin, Vicky Torres; five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

Preceded in death: his parents; sons, William Evans Jr. and Edward Evans; daughter, Christina Moutray.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with the visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.