Robert "Bob" Evans, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born Feb. 8, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of Nancy and Robert Evans.

He attended Helen Davis School.

Bob's hobbies included: fishing, the K.C. Chiefs, tailgating at Royals games and was an avid bowler.

He also enjoyed his shopping trips to thrift stores and Cabelas. Bob loved his family and always had a hug to offer.

He was active with the Special Olympics, having earned numerous medals and enjoyed participating in the Chili Cookoff.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Robert was preceded in death by mother, Nancy Evans, and brother, Allen Evans.

Survivors include: father, Robert Evans; sisters, Laura (Donnie Jr.) Evans Ellis of Junction City, Kansas, Anita Evans Carroll of Albany, Missouri, Carrie Steeby of St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and one great nephew.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m.,Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.