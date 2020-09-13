COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Richard "Buzz" Evans, 75, Country Club, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born April 21, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Richard and Alice (Hahn) Evans.

Buzz married Sandra Jean Gray April 21, 1980. She survives of the home.

At a young age, Buzzy dedicated his life to the sawmill business. He was a lumber grader, buyer, sawyer, consultant and mentor for many, for over 40 years.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, going to sporting events of his grandchildren and taking care of his family.

Buzz had a great sense of humor and was always a giver, wanting to make sure everyone else was happy, even if it meant putting himself last.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Tedo; sisters: Marilyn, Terry, JoAnn, Diane, Sharon and Tammy.

Additional survivors include: daughters, Tina Busby Turner (Dusty), Niki Busby Dyer (Dusty); grandchildren: Austin, Bailey and Addi; brothers: Carl, Mike, Danny, Kevan, Tony, Troy; sister, Alice; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

