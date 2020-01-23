Michael R. Evans

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - Michael "Mike" Robert Evans, 69, Harrisonville, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Luke's East Hospital, in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m.

Flowers, or contributions to PulmonaryFibrosis.org, are welcome.

He was a huge Chiefs fan, so please feel free to wear Chiefs attire to the services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.