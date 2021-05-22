Keith Andrew Evans, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 peacefully at home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri A. Evans; brother, Kirby Evans; and parents, Kenneth Evans and Billie Mayfield Evans.
Survivors include brother, Ken Evans; brother and best friend, Kelly Evans; sister, Kay Evans; children, Ben Evans (Amy), Hilary Newey (Scott), Jeremy Evans, and Kate Evans; grandchildren, Jack, Paige, Julia, Graham, Piper, Regan and Andrew.
Keith, a dedicated man to both his family and career in the vending food service industry, will forever be remembered for his integrity and loyalty, his strong work ethic and brilliant business mind, his dryly-witty storytelling, his empathy and inconspicuous generosity to the less fortunate, and above all, his love for his family, friends and pets.
A private family service will be held to honor his memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.