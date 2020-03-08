KANSAS CITY, Mo. -James A. "Barney" Evans, 46, Kansas City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

He was born April 18, 1973, in St. Joseph, to Judy Evans and James "Jim" Evans.

James went to high school at North Andrew in Rosendale, Missouri, and where he played football and graduated, in 1992.

He worked as a cook throughout his life.

He enjoyed drawing, coloring, tattooing and if you couldn't find James spending time with his daughter, you could find him at the lake, letting his dog Diesel chase the ducks.

He was preceded in death by: his mother; grandparents, John and A. Leveta Pennington; a granddaughter; and his beloved dog, Diesel Tank "Big Head".

Survivors include: daughter, Makaya "Mickey" Evans; sons, Dalton Briner and Wyatt Evans; two grandchildren; father, James "Jim" Evans; sisters, Judy Cameron and Jane Evans; niece, Jaydra Evans; two aunts; many cousins; and Aleisha Chappell and Justice Kopet, who he helped raise.

Cremation Services under the direction of: Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.