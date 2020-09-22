Ernestine "Ernie" Evans, 74 of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 20, 2020. Ernie was born April 16, 1946, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Elmer and Irene (Leach) Evans.

Prior to retirement she was a CST (Certified Surgical Technician) for St. Joseph Sister's Hospital. She helped design the surgical rooms for the new St. Joseph Hospital, which later became Heartland Hospital. She was very proud and dedicated to her career which she loved.

Ernie was of the Methodist faith. She was a member of the Association of Surgical Technologists. She loved spending time with family and friends and always had a smile on her face. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and was a season ticket holder for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing the slots. Ernie loved the mountains and going on vacations. She enjoyed music, especially Elvis, and loved going to concerts.

Survivors include: her adopted family, Jody Christie and daughters, Jenny Ward, Beth Christie (Kelsey), Becky Scheib (Chris); grandchildren, Chad, Jake (Lauren), Kenzie, Heather, Jackson, Sadie; great-grandson Carter; and other friends

She was preceded in death by her parents and her cousin Gwen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.