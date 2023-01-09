Elaine Beth Evans passed away on Jan. 3, 2023, after a brief illness at Mosaic Life Care Center, at the age of 70.
Beth was born on Feb. 14, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Marguerite Evans.
She was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School.
She retired from Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation after 40 years of employment.
She was a member of the old Third Street Presbyterian Church, and a current member of Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church. In her youth, she was also an avid softball player and baseball fan. Beth will always be remembered for her extraordinary sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Evans Sr. and Marguerite Evans and older brother, Leonard Evans.
Beth is survived by: her brother, Wayne Evans (Julie), Cameron, Missouri; sister, Rebecca Evans, St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend of 45 years, Norma Ford and close friend, Benita Words.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Beth's name to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph online, at www.petforu.com.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph.
Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron at a later date.
Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.