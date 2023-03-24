Evans, Betty L. 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 24, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Evans, Betty L. 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty L. Evans, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.She was born Feb. 15, 1933, to Arnold and Anna (Shaub) Haak in Lincoln, Illinois.Betty married William "Bill" Evans.She was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Evans; seven brothers and three sisters.Survivors include her sisters, Janice Waters and Rosa Swingle; two stepdaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Services will be held at a later date.The family suggests memorial gifts to The Pentecostals of St. Joseph.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Betty Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 24, 2023 Late Notices, March 23, 2023 Late Notices, March 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice identify man found dead over weekendAttendance intervention can help save livesPolice identify victims from weekend crashesMosaic announces new CFOFormer city IT employee pleads guilty to chargeScooter’s Coffee is the latest investment in Savannah’s business boomAshland Eagles share their thoughts on St. Joe while competing in the Division II Final FourMall owner is bullish on possible sports complexMissing girl and boyfriend could be heading to St. JosephTwo-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
