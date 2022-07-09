Adelia "Susie" Evans passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, in St. Joseph, with family nearby.
She led a full life as a wife, mother, executive, golfer, baker and volunteer. Her loss is mourned by her children, Mary, Ed, Frank and Walt, and the ever-growing contingent of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
She was born Adelia Mayme Boos on Sept. 10, 1925, in Bendena, Kansas, to Albert and Adelia Boos. She picked up the nickname "Sister Sue" from her older brother before becoming known, simply, as Susie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, A.J., Barbara and Dorothy.
Her husband, Charles "Tye" Evans, died unexpectedly in 1973 and she spent the next 50 years telling everyone she simply never found another man who was as good.
Susie became C.E.O. of UPCO, the pet health business she and Tye started in 1952, and ran it alongside her sons, Frank and Walt, until retirement. Her acumen helped it grow into a successful, multi-generation family business.
Golf and travel were her lifelong passions. Friends on the course knew her as tiny but mighty. She treasured her two hole-in-one trophies and birdie on the Road Hole at The Old Course at St. Andrews. She played regularly into her 90s and spent her winters on the courses around Mesa, Arizona.
She'll be remembered as a quintessential matriarch, a servant in her community, fiercely independent, selfless and kind, never a complainer and in constant motion. It was generally best to get out of her way when she was baking pies, frying mushrooms, fixing appliances, pulling weeds, tiling a bathroom or hosting a cocktail party.
A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Friends and relatives are welcome to join for refreshments and food at the Community Center at the church after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross or Our Lady of Guadalupe, where she was a devoted parishioner. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
