WATHENA, Kan. - Jerry D. Euler, 82, of Wathena, Kansas, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Jerry was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Wathena, to Emmett and Vera (Pfaffly) Euler. He graduated from Wathena High School in 1957. Jerry was a car salesman for most of his working life. He was a veteran.

He is a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, Moila Temple, St. Joseph Valley Scottish Rite, Past Commander Moila Legion Of Honor - all of St. Joseph, Past Commander of the American Legion Post #161, Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge # 64 AF/AM all of Wathena.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Euler and a sister, Rosa Lee Dickens.

Survivors include his sister, Donna Thornton of Wathena; brother, William Euler (Hazel) of Stewartsville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Patricia Euler of Faucett, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph. Inurnment at the Bellemont Cemetery at a later late.

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday, March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Valley Scottish Rite or the American Legion Post #161 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.