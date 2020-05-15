WATHENA, Kan. - Everett Euler was born Jan. 14, 1932, to Gladys Weigant Euler and Everett Euler.

He is survived by: his wife, Juanita Jones Euler, of 64 years; son, Everett (Pete) Euler, and wife Leslee, Emporia, Kansas; daughter, Diana Ruth Euler; son George James Euler, Kansas City Missouri; sister, Molly Horner (Bill) Plano, Texas; brother, J. D. Euler (Peg), Wathena; sister, Melanie Drake (Jim), Wathena; grandchildren, Kara (Andrew) Courtney, Shawnee, Kansas, Katee (Brian) Nelson, Manhattan, Kansas, Taylor Euler, Emporia, Grace Euler and Isaiah Euler, Overland Park, Kansas; great-grandchildren Kynslee and Keaton Nelson, Manhattan, Nole and Ellis Courtney, Shawnee, Kansas.

A dedicated and proud grandfather, he enjoyed following the success of his grandchildren in their sports.

Preceded in death: His parents; daughter, Kimberly Euler; brother, Jack Euler; and sister, Maxine Euler Sklenar.

Everett was raised in Blair, Kansas and graduated from Wathena High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. For several years he farmed and worked at Bartlett Grain as a grain merchandiser. Everett was a member of the Wathena First Baptist Church, Doniphan County FSA Committee, The American Legion, Wathena Masonic Lodge No.64, and Order of the Eastern Star. He was a former County Commissioner and served on the Blair precinct board.

Open viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home.

Family service 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Wathena Baptist Church with burial at Bellemont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstBaptist Church or Kim Euler Family Memorial Scholarship, Emporia State University. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.