Tamarra G. Estes

BRANSON, Mo. -Tamarra Gene Estes, age 67, Branson, died Feb. 19, 2021.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Eugene and Hazel Estes and sister, Mellenie Estes.

Survivors include lifelong friends, Annette Goatcher and Kathy Kerber Buis.

Born in St. Joseph, Tami received a bachelor's degree from Missouri Western State University. Her cheerful ways led to a successful career in sales.

As a Humane Society Volunteer, she loved animals and had owned several dogs in her lifetime.

"It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember." As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.