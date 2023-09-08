Shirley, of St. Joseph, was born on June 23, 1930, to Lilly Pearl (Smith) and John L. Zimmerman at their home in Blythedale, Missouri. She received her "Angel Wings" on Sept. 7, 2023. She was the loving sister to Forrest (Bob) Zimmerman, Leroy Zimmerman, Margaret Zimmerman, Emma (Zimmerman) Lowe, Garland "Buck" Zimmerman, Vivian "Tiny" ( Zimmerman) Stallsworth, and Helen (Zimmerman) McLain, all who have preceded her in death.
Shirley married Joseph Carroll Glenn and of that union were four kids. She later married Louis Estes who preceded her in death in July of 1996. Shirley attended school in Mt. Moriah, Missouri. Her career included Noma Lites, Kresge's, J. C. Penney's, Wire Rope and ADCO. She was a self-taught seamstress and perfectionist. Her last sewing project was making the wedding party, including the wedding dress, for her granddaughter 26 years ago. She later began counted cross stitch completing amazing pieces for her family. She then developed Macular Degeneration which forced her to give up what she loved doing. She overcame the obstacles of limited eyesight by occupying her time with Bingo and various activities with her best friend, Sophia Ward, at Country Squire. Before she became lovingly known as "GeGe" to all that knew her she was known as "MeMa with Angels", as she collected numerous angels from family and friends over the years.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her husbands, son, Rick Glenn, and son-in-law, Greg Murphy.
She is survived by children: Pam (Chip) Brock, Rita (Larry) Hook, Stephanie Murphy; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Glenn; grandchildren: Sean (Tasha) Evans, Dana (John) Whetstine, Ashley (Matt) Griffey, Tyler (Brittany) Glenn, Jason (Cara) Beasley, Kyle (Chrissy) Rehm, Abby and Kensie Murphy; great-grandkids: Emersen and Adalyn Evans, Lexie, Tayiah, Kinlee, Malaina and Emmyjo Whetstine, Payton Griffey, Porter Cluck and Jaeger and Enzo Glenn, Steevie and Stryker Beasley, Jaycelyn, Braylyn and Haylyn Rehm, Safiah Wilkinson, Adilaiya and Zamirah Billups and Paislee Hale; and her Soul Sister, Sophia Ward.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. Inurnment at a later date, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m., Wyatt Park Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri or Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
