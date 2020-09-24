Naomi Maude Estes, 97, passed away at her home in, St. Joseph, on Sept. 16, 2020.

She was born to Ray and Naome (Long) Twombly on March 13, 1923, in Sparks, Kansas.

Naomi married James Estes of Wathena, Kansas, on October 4, 1942. She co-owned and operated the Airport and Robidoux Grocery stores in St. Joseph, and the Estes Hy-Klas store in Wathena until retiring in 1985.

Mrs. Estes was a life-long and devoted member of the Community of Christ Church, Abundant Life Congregation. She served diligently in numerous roles and will be remembered for her outstanding faith and firm testimony.

She was an avid sports fan and loved following Missouri Western Griffons and K.C. Chiefs. The academic and athletic activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were of the utmost importance to her.

Naomi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sisters, Harriet Blanton and Marjorie Hyde; brothers, Raymond and James Twombly.

Survivors include: son, James R. Estes, Jr. (Judy); daughter, Sharon Estes Bradford (Mel); grandchildren, Karli Echterling Urban (Michael); Jolynn Estes Atoe; Jarrett Estes (Jessica); great-grandchildren include Halei, Morgan and Caden Atoe and step-great-grandson Matthew Adelgais; Elise, Nora, and Isla Urban; and Ella, Emmarie and Finley Estes. Three step grandchildren Shelly Dreier (Tim), Kerry Carson and Chad Bradford. Additional survivors, brother Harold Twombly; sister-in-law Evelyn Twombly; and brother-in-law Gordon Hyde.

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the continued care provided by Dr. Davin Turner and Dr. Mohan Hindupur.

Also, we would like to thank Caitlin Cook, Freudenthal In-Home and Freudenthal Hospice Care for their personal and professional attention. Your thoughtfulness and concern for the entire family will always be remembered.

Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, with visitation preceding at 9 a.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside committal following service.

Guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing as much as possible due to the COVID virus. Our family completely understands those who may not be able to attend due to health concerns. Your thoughts, prayers and lifetime expressions of love for our mother are truly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to Camp Farwesta, Community of Christ Church, Abundant Life Center 5130 Faraon, St. Joseph MO. 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.