Marvin Lee Estes, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30,
2021.
He was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Dekalb County, to Aubrey and Ruby (Hasty) Estes.
Marvin married Nancy Michelle Thompson, June 4, 1988.
He is preceded by: his parents, Aubrey and Ruby Estes, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Glenyis Thompson.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Estes, of the home; sons, Trevor (Michelle) Estes, St. Joseph, and Jason (Misty) Geidl, Watford City, North Dakota; brother, Keith (Vivian) Estes; and sisters: Irene Sifers, Audrey (David) Ousley and Nancy Jo Stahl, all of Maysville, Missouri; grandchildren: Kinzie, Owen, Jadlynne and Brittany; brother-in-law, Mark Thompson, St. Joseph; nieces, Cristin (Corey) Myers, St. Joseph and Lacie (Cameron) Lyons.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Visitation: 1 p.m. prior to the service, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
A memorial fund has been established to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.