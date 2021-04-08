Marvin Lee Estes, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30,

2021.

He was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Dekalb County, to Aubrey and Ruby (Hasty) Estes.

Marvin married Nancy Michelle Thompson, June 4, 1988.

He is preceded by: his parents, Aubrey and Ruby Estes, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Glenyis Thompson.

Survivors: wife, Nancy Estes, of the home; sons, Trevor (Michelle) Estes, St. Joseph, and Jason (Misty) Geidl, Watford City, North Dakota; brother, Keith (Vivian) Estes; and sisters: Irene Sifers, Audrey (David) Ousley and Nancy Jo Stahl, all of Maysville, Missouri; grandchildren: Kinzie, Owen, Jadlynne and Brittany; brother-in-law, Mark Thompson, St. Joseph; nieces, Cristin (Corey) Myers, St. Joseph and Lacie (Cameron) Lyons.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Visitation: 1 p.m. prior to the service, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

A memorial fund has been established to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.