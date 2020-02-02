CAMERON, Mo. - Carl Eugene Estes, 84, Cameron, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.

Carl was born June 19, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Millard and Mable (Saunders) Estes.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was a truck driver, logging nearly a million miles accident free. Carl worked at O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Cameron and volunteered as an Ambassador at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Carl was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Peggy Estes; and sister, Sondra Phillips.

Survivors: two daughters, Debra (Dale) Stiles, Spring Hill, Kansas, Lori (Aaron) Robinson, Kidder, Missouri; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services: 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m.

Inurnment: at a later date, Callao, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

