Espey, Ben F. 1953-2021 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Ben F. Espey, 68, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, with his family at his side.
Ben was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Oct. 16, 1953, to Richard (Dick) and Lena Mae (Cross) Espey. He grew up in the Maryville area and graduated from Maryville High School in 1971.
On Aug. 9, 1974, Ben was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Kiser.
Ben loved his family, along with horses and his Harley motorcycles. He and Sharon traveled to many locations in their years.
He had farmed for 10 years before getting into law enforcement, spending 24 total years in that profession. First as a deputy, then an officer with campus safety, and later Maryville Public Safety. He was then elected Sheriff of Nodaway County, and spent 16 years in that position. He had numerous law enforcement certifications. Later he was a part time heavy equipment operator for White Cloud Township.
His survivors include his wife, Sharon, of the home; his children, Jennifer (Spencer) Miller, Barnard, Jared (Jennifer) Espey, Cole Camp, Missouri, and their children: Jessi, Wyatt and Justin Miller, Barnard, Will and Jolee Espey, and Sam Jones, Cole Camp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dick and Betty Kiser.
Other survivors include his brothers: Sam (Mary Jo) Espey, Lenexa, Kansas, Dan Espey, Carthage, Missouri, Ted (Debbie) Espey, Maryville, and Andy (Toni) Espey, Parkland, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.
Ben will be cremated after the services and his burial will be later in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Barnard.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
