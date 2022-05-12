STUART, Fla. - John S. Eshnaur, 79, Stuart, Florida, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. Raised in Kansas City, Missouri, John had been a Florida resident for over 35 years, coming from Port Barre, Louisianna.
On April 11, 1943, he was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to W. Scott and Helen (Wycoff) Eshnaur.
John served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence CV-62 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his military service, he was a telecommunication engineer. He was a proud member of the American Legion and avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
He was preceded in death by wife, Carol Rae (Dahm) Eshnaur; his parents, Scott and Helen; and one sister, Joyce Mellies.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Freyaldenhoven (Dana) of Conway, Arkansas, and Carrie Ladley (Doug) of Stuart; five grandsons, Dylan Guillory (Amber) of Lafayette, Louisianna, James Eshnaur of Stuart, Florida, Kadence Leger of Stuart, Larami Eshnaur of Jacksonville, Florida, and Shannon Ladley of Stuart; three granddaughters Dakota Dedon of Stuart FL, Delaney Hathcock (TJ) of Conway AR, and Connor Ladley of Stuart; three great-grandchildren, Harley, Waylon, and Victoria; two sisters, Dona Rake of Independence, Missouri, and Sheryl Gruen of Abilene Kansas.
Graveside Services and Interment, 1 p.m., Sunday, May 15, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
