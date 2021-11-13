STUART, Fla. - Carol Dahm Eshnaur, 80, of Stuart, Florida, passed away at home on Nov. 9, 2021.
Born in Hollywood, California, and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Mrs. Eshnaur has been a resident of Stuart for 28 years, coming from Port Barre, Louisianna.
Before retiring, she was an electronics technician. In 1982, she earned the designation of the first female foreman at Standard Fittings in Opelousas, Louisianna.
Until her illness, she was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer and parishioner at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Mrs. Eshnaur enjoyed sewing, painting ceramics, bowling, BINGO, and fishing. In addition, she loved spending time with her family and her pets.
Mrs. Eshnaur is survived by her husband, John Eshnaur; two daughters, Elizabeth Freyaldenhoven (Dana) of Conway, Arkansas, and Carrie Ladley (Doug) of Stuart; five grandsons, Dylan Guillory (Amber) of Lafayette Louisianna, James Eshnaur of Stuart, Kadence Leger of Stuart, Larami Eshnaur of Jacksonville, Florida, and Shannon Ladley of Stuart; three granddaughters, Dakota Dedon of Stuart, Delaney Hathcock (TJ) of Conway AR, and Connor Ladley of Stuart; and two great-grandchildren, Harley and Waylon. Mrs. Eshnaur was proudly awaiting the arrival of her third great-grandchild this coming March.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Dahm; her mother, Velta Persinger Dahm; and sister Patricia Dahm Johnson.
Services were on Nov. 11, 2021, at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. She will return home to St Joseph for interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the locale Humane Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
