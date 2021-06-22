Esely, Leslie 1951-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Leslie "Diane" Esely, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Diane was born to Lloyd and LaVonne Dowden on Dec. 2, 1951, in St. Joseph. She lived here all of her life and attended Central High School and Northwest Missouri State College.
Diane was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church.
She married Frank K. Esely on Feb. 24, 1973. Diane worked as an Administrative Secretary before retirement after 22 years in the St. Joseph School District. She also worked prior to that at St. Joseph Toyota/Jeep/Eagle, Casey Meyers Ford, and Imperial Oil.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diane is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Brett Esely and wife Kate, St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Dax and Ashtyn, St. Joseph; one brother, Larry Dowden and wife Cindy, Omaha, Nebraska; two nieces, Shannon Thoendel and husband Martin, Omaha, Courtney Wheeler and husband Matt, Kansas City, Missouri; and six great nephews and nieces.
Private Graveside Service & Inurnment at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Humane Society or the St. Joseph School District Foundation.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.