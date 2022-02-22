BOONVILLE, Mo. - Glenda Carol (Greis) Esely, 86, Boonville, Missouri (formerly of Bethany, Missouri) passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home in Boonville.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1935, in Boonville, the daughter of Willian Gustov and Elvadene Ruth (Smith) Greis.
On Aug. 23, 1958, she married William J. Esely in Boonville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1998.
Glenda worked for and retired from the USDA Soil Conservation Center and was also a member of Chapter BV P.E.O.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Glenda is survived by her sisters, June Cook, of Boonville, and Sarah Klingbeil, of Fulton, Missouri.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to the William J. Esely Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri, Harrison County Historical Society and/or the donor's choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
